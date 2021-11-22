Snake Bytes: 11/22 - Hello Old Friend

Diamondbacks News

You want organisational depth? We’ll get you organisational depth. 28, 37, 33 and 28. Those are not your lucky numbers, but Davidson’s strike out rates in 2013, 2017, 2018 and 2020 for the Diamondbacks, White Sox and Reds. Our former 35th pick of the 2009 draft is back although he’ll start in Reno with an invite to Spring Training.

Alex Rodriguez and David Ortiz will get their first shot at Cooperstown while Barry Bonds, Curt Schilling, Sammy Sosa and Roger Clemens will get one last opportunity on the 2022 Baseball Hall of Fame ballot.

Around The MLB

Yoan might be one step closer to Miami now.

Across The Pacific

The best team of the KBO’s regular season beat Doosan Bears in 4 straight to win their first Korean baseball title ever. The Wiz became the first team ever to have four starters each win a game in a Korean Series sweep, and they were that effective that in the first three games the Wiz only needed six pitchers.

Shohei Ohtani appreciated the gesture, but said it is “still too soon” to receive the People’s Honor Award. A Japanese writer said: “I think he decided (the award) is not necessary now as he is still at the foot of the mountain and knows he has yet to reach the top”.

Yakult Swallows achieved a 2-0 win over the Pacific League champion Orix Buffaloes on Sunday to even the Japan Series at one win apiece.