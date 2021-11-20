Your Saturday Sporcle: Best active MLBers

Your mission, should you choose to accept it, is to name the 20 current active hitters and pitchers who have accumulate the most bWAR to date. This is a slightly loose definition of “active”, as defined by Baseball Reference, though at least all of these do appear to have a pulse. They don’t necessarily need to have played in the majors this year though (even if the vast majority have). Indeed, one of them also retired recently, but it would have seemed weird to have excluded him from the list on that basis. I dropped in the initials as well, in case you need an extra hint, but bonus points if you cover up that column with your hand, a bit of paper, or passing small child.

As usual, last names only are fine. The names here should largely be pretty well-known (there were one or two surprises), so I’m setting the target for this one at 25 out of 40. The quiz is below, or here’s the link.