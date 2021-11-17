Snake Bytes: 11/17 - More Free Agency and Buddy Kennedy

Buddy Kennedy Wins AFL Hitter of the Week Honor

Mike Trout made sure to chime in to congratulate the young Diamondbacks prospect.

Kapler, Cash Named Managers of the Year

Neither winner is terribly surprising. Gabe Kapler led his San Francisco Giants to a Major League best 107-win season, this after being picked to finish third in the NL West. Cash took his Rays to the ALCS again, winning the difficult AL east by winning 100 games on the season.

Cleveland Guardians Settle Lawsuit over Team Name

The Major League Baseball franchise and a local roller derby club have reached a resolution in a lawsuit filed over the use of the name Guardians, allowing both to continue using it.

Blue Jays Sign Jose Berrios to Extension

The star right-hander will receive $131 million over seven years.

Angels Finally Land a Pitcher (Maybe)

The Los Angeles Angels and Noah Syndergaard are in agreement on a one-year, $21 million contract for 2022. The risks here for the Angels are high and the contract shows the differing priorities for the two sides. However, this is the first big pitching signing, outside of the unique Ohtani situation, in over a decade for the team. Reports are, they are not done adding pitching.