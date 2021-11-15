Snake Bytes: 11/15 - 77 millones

Diamondbacks News

Around The MLB

Players still have until Tuesday to decide whether they accept or reject the QO they received. Some interesting names that might go one way or another: Noah Syndergaard and Justin Verlander. All others will reject theirs, I suppose: Brandon Belt, Freddie Freeman, Raisel Iglesias, Robbie Ray, Trevor Story and Chris Taylor.

The former Red Sox lefty rejected a QO and signs with a team that apparently expects to be competitive in, let’s say, two-three years?

The only way he could lose his job is by losing money for owners. You can bet anything Manfred does toward advancing an agreement will have the imprimatur of the owners upon it. Moreover, Manfred isn’t even the lead negotiator for the club side.

Across The Pacific

The Doosan Bears made the Korean series for the 7th time straight after beating the Samsung Lions 2-0 in a 3-game series in the previous round. That makes 7 games for the Doosan Bears thus far in this year’s play-offs while the KT Wiz has had lots of time to prepare for their first Korean series ever. Yesterday’s game ended 4-2 and today’s game has ended in 6-1 a couple of hours ago, both of them by KT Wiz, so the Championship rookies are now leading 2-0 in a best-of-seven.

The Japan series will see the two best teams of the regular season face each other in a best-of-seven. Both teams reached the final in the same way: Tokyo Yakult Swallows won two and tied the third game to gain a decisive advantage over the Yomiuri Giants, who were held to just two runs over 3 games. The Orix Buffaloes proved to be very efficient as well, allowing three runs to opponent Lotte Marines, but getting in just 6 themselves. Still enough for two wins and a tie.