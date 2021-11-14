2021 Arizona Diamondbacks Reviews: #65, Jordan Weems, #64 Brandyn Sittinger and #60 Keury Mella

#65, Jordan Weems

: 1.1 IP, 4 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 3 BB, 1 HR, 46.25 ERA 2021 Earnings : More than they should have been.

: More than they should have been. 2022 Status: Free agent. Claimed off waivers from Oakland on July 5, Weems then cleared waivers as a D-back and was sent to the Aces on August 12. Became a minor-league free-agent on November 7.

#64, Brandyn Sittinger

: 4.2 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 3 HR, 7.71 ERA 2021 Earnings : Who cares?

: Who cares? 2022 Status: Free agent. Signed as a minor-league free agent in November 2019, Sittinger spent two weeks in the majors and was outrighted to Reno on October 7. Became a minor-league free-agent on November 7.

#60 Keury Mella

: 1.2 IP, 8 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 2 BB, 2 HR, 32.40 ERA 2021 Earnings : More than most of us.

: More than most of us. 2022 Status: Free agent. Released by the D-backs on July 28, he was signed by the Pirates, but did not make the majors, and elected free agency on October 13.

Over to Nik now, who’ll tell us all you need to know about these players, and drop some likely more useful information on you...