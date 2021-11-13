Snake Bytes: 11/13 - Christmas in November

Brent Strom News

Initial Snake Pit coverage and reactions to the hiring of new pitching coach, Brent Strom, can be found here.

Diamondbacks Hire MLB’s Best to Fix NL’s Worst

The Diamondbacks stumbled and crawled to the worst ERA in the National League in 2021. They hope the hiring of Brent Strom can help address that.

Wow. Unreal add for the DBacks. I hear nothing but amazing things about Strom. Would love to work/talk to him at some point in my career! https://t.co/IsllKZFWXr — Marcus Stroman (@STR0) November 12, 2021

I think this is huge: @Dbacks are said to be hiring the great Brent Strom as their new pitching coach. I think the guy is terrific. I hope the pitchers and management listen to him. He did wonders for Houston's pitchers. Great move by the @Dbacks. — Bernie Pleskoff (@BerniePleskoff) November 12, 2021

Former Astros pitching coach Brent Strom, who lives in Tucson, has taken the job as @Dbacks pitching coach: “I talked to a number of people and 50% of them said retirement sucks and the other 50% said retirement’s great. They really gave me no help. It’s one thing to say okay…” pic.twitter.com/xTy26fgtRY — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) November 12, 2021

Other Baseball Stuff

Nolan Arenado, Carlos Correa Take Home Platinum Gloves

The award is the first for Correa and the fifth for Arenado. Both players played for the respective Team Gold Glove organizations, the Cardinals and the Astros.

Execs Name Correa Most Coveted Free Agent

Eight of 12 executives polled named the former Astros’ shortstop as the most coveted free agent on the market this winter. This feels a great deal like coming to an agreement that water is wet.

MLBTR’s Top-50 Free Agents (with predictions)

If this holds true, the Carlos Correa will be a Tiger in 2022 and Corey Seager will be playing in the Bronx.

Scott Boras Denigrates Atlanta’s WS Title

It’s almost like no team in the history of baseball has ever made key trades which propelled them to a World Series win. Boras claims this is only possible because of the cancer of tanking. He’s wrong.

Previewing the CBA Talks

Nathaniel Grow from Fangraphs put together an excellent primer for those interested in what all the CBA hoopla is about.

MLB Floats Ludicrous Pay for Performance Proposal

This was not a serious proposal by MLB so much as it was a publicity stunt to keep the talks in the news and to give the illusion that the owners are interested in good faith negotiations before the current CBA expires in December. This is not the first time the notion has been floated, though Fangraphs was not around the last time, when one of the lawyers working for the owners tried to help the idea get traction. That lawyer is now the Commissioner of baseball.