2021 SnakePit Awards start next week

Yeah, I know. This is a season we all want to forget as soon as possible, and I am very much tempted to give the entire thing a giant “NO AWARD” and move on towards 2022. But there were still some things which were well worth remembering - over the course of a 162-game season, it could hardly be any other way. There may have been 110 losses, but there were still more than fifty victories. Therefore, each week for the next seven, we’ll be going through the process of nominating, voting for and awarding the honors in the SnakePit awards. It’s something we’ve been doing since 2006, making this the sixteenth annual celebration of good things Diamondback.

The format will be the same as we’ve run in recent years. Each week, there’ll be an initial list of potential candidates on Monday, with an open thread for other nominations, which can be rec’d for support. On Thursday, the ballot will be posted, with details of each candidate. And on Sunday, the winner will be revealed - hopefully, without some of the voting shenanigans we have seen in previous years! To help avoid that, all voting will be open only to registered members of the SnakePit. The schedule is as follows:

Week beginning November 15: Play of the Year

November 22: Performance of the Year

November 29: Game of the Year

December 6: Rookie of the Year

December 13: Unsung Hero

December 20: Pitcher of the Year

December 27: Most Valuable Player

There are a couple of categories which seem to have clear front-runners. I will not, for example, be taking any wagers on the winner of Performance of the Year. But some of the other categories definitely merit a conversation, even if the end result may still end up with the honor going to that well-traveled journeyman, Noah Ward. :)

For the record here are last year’s winners. If you want the full list since 2006, here you go.

2020 Awards