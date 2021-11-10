Snake Bytes: 11/10 - Awards Season is Underway

Guerrero, Harper Take Home Hank Aaron Awards

The 2021 Hank Aaron Award winners were announced Tuesday on MLB Network, with Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. taking American League honors and Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper winning in the National League.

Ohtani Named MVP Finalist, Shildt Named NL MoY Finalist

Hank Aaron Award winners, Guerrero Jr. and Harper are also MVP finalists, while RObbie Ray sits as the front-runner for the AL Cy Young Award. Shildt, recently dismissed by the Cardinals is expected to receive heavy voting for the NL Manager of the Year, an award for which he received votes every year while in St. Louis.

Andrew Friedman talks Kershaw QO

The Dodger’s president of baseball operations met with the press and discussed, among other things, the decision not to hang a qualifying offer on pitcher Clayton Kershaw. While many have speculated that the decision was the result of the Dodgers being afraid he will never pitch again, Friedman insists the decision had much more to do with timelines, as a QO must be decided upon fairly quickly, and Kershaw is still mulling his future.

Verlander Showcase Draws 15-20 Scouts

Justin Verlander put on a showcase to show his arm health and how ready he is to sign a new deal. The right-hander, who was issued a QO by the Houston Astros earlier this week, was clocking 94-97 on his fastball and was throwing all of his pitches with strong form.