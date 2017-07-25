Diamondbacks 10 , Braves 2: While writing this recap title the Braves threw another wild pitch

After being throughly flummoxed, bamboozled, and a third word that means the same thing by R.A. Dickey and the Braves in North-of-Atlanta-ish after the All-Star break, the Diamondbacks returned home for some possible revenge.

In the Bottom of the 2nd, two had reached against Dickey, and Zack Greinke came to bat, fouled off a couple of pitches, and then drove one to Left Field for an RBI double to make it 1-0 Diamondbacks. Talk about helping your own cause. That’s what we’re talking about. Anyway. Two batters later, A.J. Pollock came up and also doubled, bringing in two more runs to make it 3-0.

A Jeff Mathis single, sac bunt, wild pitch, and David Peralta single increased the Diamondback lead to 4-0. DIckey only lasted 3.2 Innings after allowing about 56 walks and 32 wild pitches (or so). With the bases loaded with two outs in the 4th, J.D. Martinez came up to bat in a real good situation to really make his mark on his new team. He struck out on three pitches, cause that’s how life is sometimes.

The Braves got on board in the 5th when Sean Rodriguez, pinch hitting, golfed a two-run bomb off of Greinke on a low slider. It happens. It happened.

With two on in the 6th, Paul Goldschmidt got off the mini-schnid with an RBI double off of Braves reliever Matt Wisler. In the following AB J.D. Martinez got his first hit as a Diamondback and it went very far. Veeeeeerrrrry far. 427 feet to deep center. Would probably have been more if not for the physical wall in the way.

That made the score 8-2. A.J. Pollock continued where everything was left off in the 7th with a two-run dinger himself to make it 10-2.

Greinke went 8 Innings, allowed two runs on the homer, struck out 6, and didn’t walk any. T.J. McFarland came in for the 9th and got the last three outs for a win!

Awesome: Greinke (+19.9%)

Less So: Owings (-7.7%)

Same teams tomorrow. Taijuan Walker makes his first start since returning from the paternity list. Be there if you want.