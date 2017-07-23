D-backs 2, Nationals 6 - Anemic offense

I get shuffling your bench guys in the lineup to keep them fresh. I do. But when you’re running out a lineup with light hitting guys against one of the best pitchers in the National League, you shouldn’t be surprised when they only score 2 runs.

But man is it frustrating to see them trot out that lineup, especially when the D-backs need all the games they can afford down the stretch.

Of course, when the Nationals score 4 runs in the first inning against one of your ace pitchers, the lineup you throw out there doesn’t matter much.

Robbie Ray looked to start the 2nd half with another good start but Brian Goodwin and the Nationals had other ideas. He drove a center cut fastball to dead center for a quick 1-0 lead. The trouble didn’t stop there, as the Nationals piled on, grabbing 4 singles, a walk and a sac fly to push 3 more runs on the board, 4-0 Nationals.

Ray did well the rest of the way though, and gave the D-backs an opportunity to at least come back. The 3rd was a struggle, the Nats had the bases loaded after a leadoff error by Owings, but he escaped it well allowing just a single run, 5-0 Nationals.

The offense was anemic against Strasburg, threatening very little in the first 2 innings before Strasburg left the game in the 3rd due to injury.

They finally snapped out of it in the 5th, with Iannetta singling to lead things off. Descalso followed with a walk and Marte singled home Iannetta to score the D-backs first run of the game. Peralta came up big again, matching Marte with a single of his own to push another run across the board 5-2 Nationals. But of course Goldy struck out and Owings grounded out to end the threat.

The D-backs had another opportunity in the 6th, getting back to back 1-out singles but both Pollock and Descalso couldn’t capitalize.

Other than a Wilmer Difo home run in the 7th (6-2 Nationals), both teams were quiet the rest of the way. J.D Martinez made his 1st Chase Field appearance and walked, but that was about as rowdy it got until Sean Doolittle struck out Paul Goldschmidt to end the game.

At least we can laugh about Mark Trumbo playing defense.

Mark Trumbo made just the saddest damn baseball play you will see today: https://t.co/sMVPhC2VEp pic.twitter.com/Df6fSrSh4m — Deadspin (@Deadspin) July 23, 2017

Disappointing end to a series against a playoff team, with a subpar lineup all but ensuring a series loss. 3 game with the Braves coming up. They NEED a series win.