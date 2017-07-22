The D-backs got off to a perfect start, with David Peralta, A.J. Pollock and Jake Lamb all homering off Max Scherzer before an out was recorded in the first inning. Jeff Mathis added an RBI knock later in the frame, and Arizona delivered free tacos before the second inning was completed. But this one was only getting started, and the Nationals began to pull in the thread, inexorably. They got one in the fourth, two in the fifth, and chased Zack Godley in the sixth. He was charged with four runs over 5.2 innings, on five hits and three walks, striking out a career-high 10.

Although Archie Bradley pitched a scoreless seventh, he couldn’t repeat it in the eighth, as the Nationals tied the game at five, and stranded the go-ahead run on third. The Arizona bats had gone cold, but after Fernando Rodney worked a clean ninth, Pollock ripped a leadoff triple off the CF wall. Two intentional walks loaded the bases and one out later, Brandon Drury punched the ball through the infield for another walk-off win.