Quick Recap: Reds 4, Diamondbacks 3

Jim and Mrs. Snake Pit are out for a very special night on the town, and he left me with the keys to the brand new Porsche. Unfortunately, those around me don’t know how to drive as a I was rearended at a stoplight. This is of course a metaphor to J.D. Martinez’s first night in a Diamondbacks uniform. He struck out in his only two at bats, but the second time around was especially painful. Tim Adleman was not too fond of our shiny new toy and promptly unloaded a fastball at Martinez’s hand. Fortunately, the preliminary news during the game was as positive as it possibly could be as it was announced that the x-rays were negative and he is day to day with a left hand contusion.

Zack Greinke was not awful but rather a bit rusty in his first start since his All Star appearance as he lasted only 5 innings. David Peralta homered and drove in 2 runs in the leadoff spot. The game remained relatively quiet after the 5th inning ultimately ending in defeat for the Diamondbacks in the 11th inning.