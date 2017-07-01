If you wanted an omen, the first Rockies’ batter of the night going deep off Robbie Ray was not exactly what you wanted. And Ray struggled desperately for the first three innings: he walked two in the third, and both came around to score, then allowed another home-run in his sixth and final inning. He gave up five free passes overall, though did also fan nine. Both Archie Bradley and Rubby De La Rosa allowed runs in their relief appearances.

Arizona did tie things up in the bottom of the first on a Jake Lamb double. But thereafter, there productive offense largely consisted of a pair of Chris Owings’ solo home-runs, his 10th and 11th of the season. Daniel Descalso reached base three times, on a hit and a pair of walks, but Paul Goldschmidt had a tough night, striking out all three time he faced Colorado starter Jon Gray.