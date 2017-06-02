As was noted in the preview, Corbin had allowed eight home runs in only 26.2 innings in May. The tally has now increased by a further three after tonight’s outing in Miami. Two of those came in the first inning, each of them two-run shots, which dug the Diamondbacks a 4-0 hole. Paul Goldschmidt cut the deficit in half, with a blast of his own, #13 of the season, and Chris Iannetta’s 7th helped key a three-run fifth inning that tied the game up at 5-5.

However, Corbin immediately gave the tie away, with his third home-run of the night, to Giancarlo Stanton, and there was no further comeback for Arizona. Corbin was charged with six runs (five earned) on nine hits and a walk with five K’s, and saw his ERA increase to 5.43. Goldschmidt and David Peralta each had two hits, Paul driving in three, but the win streak was ended at three.