Arizona Diamondbacks 2017 MLB Draft Coverage

Breaking down the 2017 MLB Draft and what the Arizona Diamondbacks did to improve their farm system through the amateur draft.

Contributors: Michael McDermott and James Attwood

The Diamondbacks own picks 7, 44, and 68 in addition to the 7th pick in each round from the 3rd through the 40th round.

11 Total Updates Since
Jun 7, 2017, 9:00am EDT