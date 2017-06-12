Arizona Diamondbacks 2017 MLB Draft Coverage

The Diamondbacks own picks 7, 44, and 68 in addition to the 7th pick in each round from the 3rd through the 40th round.
Jun 7, 2017, 9:00am EDT
June 14, 2017
Scouting Report: Matt Tabor, RHP, Milton Academy
Diamondbacks added a young, projectable righty with their 3rd round pick.
June 13, 2017
MLB Draft Day 2 Open Thread
Going over Rounds 3-10
June 13, 2017
Scouting Report: Daulton Varsho, C, University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee
The Diamondbacks selected Varsho with the 68th pick in the draft.
June 13, 2017
Scouting Report: Drew Ellis, 3B, University of Louisville
What are the Diamondbacks getting out of their 2nd round pick?
June 13, 2017
Arizona Diamondbacks 2017 Day 1 Recap: Dbacks add bats
The Diamondbacks added a lot of bats to the organization, although a couple of them might be positionally challenged.
June 13, 2017
Pick #68 - Daulton Varsho, C/OF, UW- Milwaukee
As many people anticipated, the Diamondbacks did take a catcher with their third round pick, he just wasn’t any of the ones expected.
June 12, 2017
Pick #44- Drew Ellis, 3B, Louisville
With their second round selection, Arizona took the man that batted behind and hit more home runs than slugger Brendan McKay this season.
June 12, 2017
Diamondbacks select Virginia 1B Pavin Smith at 7th overall
The Diamondbacks liked Pavin Smith’s bat.
June 12, 2017
2017 MLB Draft Day 1 Open Thread
Open thread to discuss the 2017 MLB Draft and rant that the Diamondbacks did not draft the player you liked.
June 11, 2017
The Bard’s Take: 2017 MLB Draft - Pavin, Haseley, and Bukauskas - Second Look
Following up on the previous scouting reports of three strong candidates for the seventh pick in the draft.
June 7, 2017
Scouting Report: Pavin Smith, 1B, University of Virginia
Smith is one of the most polished bats in a draft that lacks many.