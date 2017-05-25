Diamondbacks 4, Brewers 0: Hoo-Ray!

They say you should never yell “FIRE” in a crowded theater, but after the conclusion of Game 5 of the 2011 NLDS I did in fact yell “F***” in a theater being worked on for the opening of a production of Chicago, so the Brewers have inspired a visceral response always *snap snap* and all that jazz.

Two pitches in the game, Gregor Blanco hit a solo homer to give the Diamondbacks an early 1-0 lead off of Milwaukee starter Zach Davies (Fun fact, 3 of 4 games in this series will feature a pitcher named Zach/k)

It took just 2 pitches for the #Dbacks to score today. #OurSeason pic.twitter.com/Ydq1vzfVew — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) May 26, 2017

But wait, there’s more! Chris Owings followed with a solo shot of his own in the 2nd to make the score 2-0 in favor of the team of good virtue.

Robbie Ray took the mound for the Diamondbacks. He got through the first inning unscathed, but ran into a scary moment in the next inning when he hit Milwaukee Catcher Manny Pina in the elbow with a pitch. Pina was in a lot of pain and had to leave the game. Ryan Braun also had to leave the game with Left Calf Tightness (which was the name of my Mid-2000s Hardcore band.)

A ball was hit by David Peralta which became a double, and the plate was touched by Blanco who was on second base, all of which happened in the 3rd which caused the score to become 3-0. (#passivevoicebaseballrecap)

I’m skipping ahead to the 7th now, because neither team accomplished a lot in the interim. Robbie Ray had a lot to do with that, as he was on fire with flames surrounding it and like a dragon and sh*t airbrushed on. In 7 innings he only allowed two hits and struck out nine. More impressive is that he didn’t walk anybody (though there was the aforementioned HBP). It also lowered his ERA away from Chase Field to 0.81, which seems good. All in all a quality outing by Ray. Unless you think differently. You’d be wrong, but you could think it.

In the 8th. Paul Goldschmidt head a leadoff double. He then stole third base, because he can. He was in danger of being stranded, but Brewers reliever Jared Hughes felt generous and threw a wild pitch with two outs to score Goldy and make the score 4-0.

Archie Bradley and T.J. McFarland came in and wrapped up the 8th and 9th innings respectively and the Diamondbacks won their fourth straight. Hooray!

Of worth: Ray (+38.2%)

Not: Lamb (-9.5%)

Tomorrow Zack looks to continue being Godley.

Get it?

GET IT?

I don’t think you get it.