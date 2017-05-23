Today's Lineups CHICAGO WHITE SOX ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS Tim Anderson - SS Reymond Fuentes - CF Tyler Saladino - 2B David Peralta - RF Jose Abreu - 1B Paul Goldschmidt - 1B Todd Frazier - 3B Jake Lamb - 3B Melky Cabrera - LF Yasmany Tomas - LF Leury Garcia - CF Brandon Drury - 2B Willy Garcia - RF Chris Herrmann - C Kevan Smith - C Nick Ahmed - SS Dylan Covey - RHP Patrick Corbin - LHP

It would be very nice to win this one and take the series. Tomorrow is already feeling almost like the D-backs are punting it, with a bullpen start anchored by Randall Delgado - I would not be surprised to see a C-lineup out there for the day game as well. That will be a good deal more palatable if the series is already in the bag. Facing a rookie pitcher who has yet to win any of his seven starts, who has a 7.64 ERA and 21:16 K:BB ratio over that time suggests we should be able to get the job done. Key word, however = should. We've all seen cases where an apparently favorable pitching match-up has disintegrated into a welter of whiny GDT cliches about "junkballers".

Doesn't help that Corbin has not had a good month: he's still looking for his first quality start, having allowed 16 earned runs over his 16 innings of work. Half of those have come via the five long-balls he has allowed in May, so keeping the ball in the park tonight will prove a big help. While that's stating the obvious, it seems to have a particularly stark impact on Corbin's numbers this season. In the starts when Corbin doesn't allow a home-run, his ERA this season has been 1.10. When it's a single home-run, the ERA is 3.96. When he allows more than one, it's 10.80.

Fuentes batting lead-off. I think I've made my opinion on that fairly clear already. Prove me wrong, Rey.