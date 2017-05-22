Today's Lineups CHICAGO WHITE SOX ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS Yolmer Sanchez - 2B Gregor Blanco - CF Melky Cabrera - LF David Peralta - RF Jose Abreu - 1B Paul Goldschmidt - 1B Avisail Garcia - RF Jake Lamb - 3B Todd Frazier - 3B Chris Owings - SS Leury Garcia - CF Daniel Descalso - 2B Tim Anderson - SS Reymond Fuentes - LF Omar Narvaez - C Jeff Mathis - C Miguel Gonzalez - RHP Zack Greinke - RHP

This is the rarest of match-ups for the D-backs. Since 1998, we have played the White Sox only 12 times, and this is the first game at Chase Field against them since June 2011. None of the players who appeared for Arizona that day are still in the organization. However, both starting pitchers have faced their opponents since then. Gonzalez got a no-decision against the D-backs as an Oriole, in August 2013 - Goldschmidt's likely the only survivor from that game we'll see tonight, unless Randall Delgado makes an unexpected appearance ahead of Wednesday's start - and, of course, Greinke saw a lot of the White Sox in his time with Kansas City.

In terms of experience, it's slight advantage to the White Sox, with Frazier and Cabrera having double-digit PAs against Greinke, while the D-backs cap out at Chris Iannetta's six PA. But in terms of recent time, there's almost nothing on either side, so I suspect we'll probably see a feeling out process tonight the first time through the order for both sides. Greinke's streak of quality starts didn't survive his last outing, against the Mets, but he has still had a very solid month of May, with an ERA below three (2.91) and a K:BB of 26:3. Admittedly, the .174 BABIP is a factor, but I think that's balanced by an excess home-run or two.

Brandon Drury and Yasmany Tomas both getting the night off, and I can't say I'm too hopeful about a bottom half of the order which goes Descalso, Fuentes, Mathis and the pitcher's spot. For even Greinke has not been the hitter we've seen in the past: his streak of double-digit hit seasons, dating back to his arrival in the National League for the 2013 season, is in serious threat, since he has managed only one hit over his first nine starts. Tonight would be a good chance to improve on that tally, and show the American League how it should be done...