As yesterday:

The Dodgers took the lead with a first inning home-run.

The Diamondbacks came back to take the lead

Things then got a bit dicey in the middle innings for Arizona

But the Los Angeles bullpen then fell apart.

But this is the kind of repeat which I could happily sit and watch, oh, for about another 140 times over the course of the season. Robbie Ray wasn’t as dominant as in his previous start against the Dodgers, though his final line was not helped by the bullpen’s failure to strand inherited runners. He got one out into the sixth inning, allowing five runs on nine hits and two walks with six strikeouts. Tom Wilhelmsen and J.J. Hoover wobbled, but didn’t break, then Jorge De La Rosa and Fernando Rodney took thing the rest of the way.

And that offense... Fourteen hits for the Diamondbacks, led by David Peralta, who hit a franchise-record four doubles, and is now batting .294 on the year. Yasmany Tomas hit home-runs #3 and #4, while A.J. Pollock and Chris Owings each got a pair of hits. For the second consecutive night, the D-backs torched the previous untouchable Dodgers bullpen, roughing them up for five runs in three innings.